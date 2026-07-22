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Saudi, UAE ministers use social media to signal unity after months of tension

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left) with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on Sept 3, 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

RIYADH - Senior Saudi and United Arab Emirates officials on July 21 shared similar social media posts affirming their close historical ties and "wise leadership”, a move that follows months of tensions owing to a rift between the two Gulf monarchies.

The posts on X by Saudi Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosary and Abdulla bin Mohammed Alhamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Authority, were both released at 7pm Riyadh time.

"Emirati-Saudi relations are an extension of a shared history and deep-rooted fraternal ties between two brotherly peoples, united by a single destiny," Alhamed wrote.

"The relationship between the Kingdom and the Emirates is a relationship between two peoples united by a shared history and heritage, and wise leadership in both countries," Al-Dosary's post said.

Both posts said media should reflect those aspects of the relationship and avoid undermining them.

The two Gulf heavyweights have seen their interests diverge for years on everything from oil quotas to geopolitics, with the disagreements coming into the open late 2025 over their support for opposing sides in the war in Yemen.

That culminated in a Saudi airstrike on what it said was a shipment of UAE military equipment to the Yemeni faction Abu Dhabi backed.

Since that time, influential Saudi and Emirati social media accounts, pundits and some media organizations have engaged in unusually open debate and criticism.

In March, the UAE banned Saudi TV Al-Arabiya's X accounts.

Their divergence continued during the Iran war, which threatened Gulf security, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE often differing on what they saw as the right response to the conflict.

In May, the UAE left OPEC, the oil producers' group effectively led by Riyadh.

"I think what we witnessed was a storm in a cup. We have seen worse before but it was never strategic," said Mohammed Baharoon, director-general of the Dubai Public Policy Research Center.

"I am sure there has been adaptation from both parties but the reality remains that what we have in common far outweighs our divergences," he said of the Saudi-UAE relationship.

Gulf officials have in recent weeks called for unity among the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the face of Iranian attacks and, most recently, threats by the Iran-aligned Houthis against Red Sea shipping.

Saudi officials did not respond to texted questions on what had led to Tuesday's posts.

'Brotherly relations'

One hour ahead of the posts by senior media officials, Turki Alalshikh, a close confidant of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), shared a photo on X that he said had been taken days earlier.

It showed Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin-Salman, MBS' brother, and United Arab Emirates Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, their arms over each-others shoulders and smiles on their faces.

He captioned it: "Saudi Arabia and the UAE: a story of brotherly relations and a deeply rooted partnership."

Commenting on the post, Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the United Arab Emirates president, said: "Spears, when together, refuse to be broken... and break if they part". REUTERS