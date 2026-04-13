Saudi summons Iraq ambassador over ‘attacks’ from its territory: State media

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RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry summoned the Iraqi ambassador to deliver a formal complaint, state media reported on April 12, saying the protest concerned attacks launched from the country.

The ministry “stressed the kingdom’s condemnation and denunciation of attacks originating from Iraqi territory against the kingdom and the Gulf states”, the Saudi Press Agency said in a post on social media that included a photo of a meeting between the ambassador and a Saudi envoy.

The statement marks one of the first official accusations in the region suggesting that attacks targeting the Gulf states during the fighting between Iran and the US and Israel may have been launched from Iraq.

The diplomatic protest comes just days after a similar complaint was issued by the US.

Along with the Gulf states, Iraq was dragged into the war between the US, Israel and Iran, with strikes repeatedly targeting both US interests – especially the embassy in Baghdad – and pro-Iranian groups in the country.

During the fighting, pro-Iranian armed groups in Iraq claimed launching daily attacks on “enemy bases” in the country and the wider region, but said on April 8 they were suspending their actions after the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran. AFP