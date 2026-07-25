Saudi Arabia strikes Houthi military sites in Yemen's Hodeidah

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July 24 - The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it carried out airstrikes targeting Houthi military sites in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah on Friday that were linked to attacks on Saudi shipping.

Saudi Arabia has sought to avoid a return to full-scale conflict in Yemen since a 2022 truce with the Houthis halted most major fighting in a war that killed hundreds of thousands of people through violence, hunger and disease.

But the Houthi targeting of a Saudi airport last week has tested Saudi patience, as has the announcement of a naval blockade of the kingdom, enforced with attacks on Saudi tankers which the Houthis said they carried out.

The Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV said Saudi strikes hit facilities belonging to the state telecommunications corporation in Hodeidah city. The broadcaster also said Saudi forces targeted Kamaran island, off Yemen's western coast.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports. REUTERS