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Saudi says no danger after Khamis Mushait alert amid clashes with Houthis

Sept 10 - Saudi civil defence authorities issued an all-clear on Thursday following an emergency alert declared in the southwestern province of Khamis Mushait for the fourth time in 24 hours, as clashes flared with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

The danger had passed, the civil defence officials said shortly after the alert.

At least 73 people were wounded in four southern Saudi cities, including Khamis Mushait, in recent Houthi attacks on the world's largest oil exporter, the Saudi-led coalition said on Tuesday.

The militant group said it attacked an airbase in Khamis Mushait and oil infrastructure in nearby cities in one of the biggest attacks on Saudi Arabia since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran in February.

The coalition said the Houthis continued their attacks on national assets and infrastructure on Wednesday.

Fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis has escalated in recent months, raising fears of a return to broader conflict after a U.N.-brokered truce in 2022 largely halted years of war. REUTERS