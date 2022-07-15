Saudi opens airspace to all carriers in gesture to Israel

RIYADH (AFP, REUTERS) - Saudi Arabia announced on Friday (July 15) it is lifting restrictions on all carriers using its airspace, an apparent gesture of openness towards Israel ahead of US President Joe Biden's arrival.

The civil aviation authority "announces the decision to open the Kingdom's airspace for all air carriers that meet the requirements of the authority for overflying", it said in a statement on Twitter.

The decision is "to complement the efforts aimed at consolidating the Kingdom's position as a global hub connecting three continents and to enhance international air connectivity," it said.

Earlier on Thursday, a United States official told Reuters that Saudi Arabia will soon allow unfettered overflight to Israeli airlines and permit direct charter flights from Israel for Muslims participating in the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca.