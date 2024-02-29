Saudi-led Arabs push blueprint for Palestine state as war rages

RIYADH – A Saudi-led group of Arab states is urging the US and allies to persuade Israel to consider a renewed plan for Palestinian statehood that they say will de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, according to several Arab officials involved in drafting the proposal.

While there are myriad obstacles to overcome – not least opposition by Israel – the alliance that includes Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates sees a potential ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war becoming permanent and paving the way for fresh talks, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive matters.

Many European states have embraced the unified Arab blueprint, though Washington is further apart, said two of the officials.

The US has previously seen any deal for the Palestinians mainly in the context of its goal to forge diplomatic ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, while easing Israel’s economic and security integration into the Middle East, they said.

The Arab proposal is being tabled as negotiators from Israel, the US, Egypt and Qatar try to agree on a temporary pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas and a return of hostages held by the militant group.

Israel will also seek help from Middle East neighbours to rebuild Gaza when the conflict finally ends, Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat said in an interview.

The plan, which builds on the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, is expected to outline the creation of a Palestinian state along the lines of borders that existed prior to the 1967 Six-Day War.

It would include measures such as rolling back Israeli settlements in the Palestinian Authority-controlled West Bank – one of two main Palestinian territories alongside Gaza – and mechanisms to implement a two-state solution, said the two senior Arab officials.

Arab states will not get involved in the reconstruction of Gaza unless there is a commitment by Israel to take steps towards establishing Palestinian statehood, the officials said.

The Saudi-led group sees acceptance of its Palestine proposal as the ultimate goal but potentially unbridgeable challenges remain.

For one, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted any halt in Israel’s offensive to destroy Hamas in response to the group’s Oct 7 attack will be temporary, as “total victory” is the only goal. Hamas is considered a terrorist organisation by the US and European Union.

Israel will resist having Palestinian statehood “shoved down our throats”, Mr Netanyahu told CBS News on Feb 25.

Realistic plan

Meanwhile, Washington and Riyadh are working on what they see as a more realistic version of the plan. It seeks to use the prospect of Saudi Arabia recognising Israel to extract concessions from Israel on Palestinian statehood, according to a person familiar with US thinking.

Saudi Arabia sees the two tracks – the Arab plan and the talks with Washington – as complementary, said a person close to the kingdom’s leadership. The Arab plan may be announced publicly in the coming weeks and will serve as leverage to obtain maximum gains for Palestinians, he added.

An official with the Saudi Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.