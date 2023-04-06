Saudi-Iranian ties: A history of ups and downs

DUBAI - The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in China for the first formal meeting of their most senior diplomats in more than seven years, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television said, under a deal to revive ties between the regional superpowers.

After years of hostility that fuelled conflicts across the Middle East, Teheran and Riyadh agreed to end their diplomatic rift and re-open embassies in a major deal facilitated by China in March.

Beijing’s secret role in the breakthrough between Tehran and Riyadh shook up dynamics in the Middle East, where the United States was for decades the main mediator, flexing its security and diplomatic muscles.

1979: Iranian revolution

- Saudi Arabia’s rulers watch aghast as Iran’s Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, a fellow dynast, is toppled by Shi’ite Muslim clerics seen in Riyadh as determined to export their Islamic Revolution.

1980-1988: Iran-Iraq war

- Iranians fume over Saudi support for Iraq during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war, in which Baghdad uses chemical weapons.

1987-88: Mecca

- Relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran are badly strained in July 1987 when 402 pilgrims - including 275 Iranians - die during clashes in the Muslim holy city of Mecca. Protesters in Teheran occupy the Saudi embassy and set fire to Kuwait’s embassy. A Saudi diplomat dies in Teheran of wounds sustained when he falls out of an embassy window and Riyadh accuses Teheran of delaying his transfer to a hospital in Saudi Arabia. King Fahd severs ties with Iran in 1988. Relations are restored only in 1991.

1997: Summit

- Saudi Crown Prince Abdullah visits non-Arab Iran for an Islamic summit in December, becoming the highest-ranking Saudi to do so since the Islamic Revolution.

1999 - 2001: Better times

- Saudi King Fahd congratulates Iranian President Mohammad Khatami on his election victory in 2001, saying it is an endorsement of his reformist policy. Khatami had worked for rapprochement with Riyadh after his first landslide win in 1997. Khatami visits Saudi Arabia, the first such trip since 1979. Better relations are sealed with a security pact in April 2001.