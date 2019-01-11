Saudi teen Rahaf granted asylum in Canada

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, had posted messages on Twitter from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport saying she had "escaped Kuwait" and her life would be in danger if forced to return to Saudi Arabia.
BANGKOK (REUTERS) - A Saudi teenager who fled to Thailand saying she feared her family would kill her has been granted asylum in Canada, the Thai immigration chief told Reuters on Friday (Jan 11).

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, will be boarding a Korean Air flight from Bangkok to Seoul on Friday night, immigration chief Surachate Hakpark said, before boarding a connecting flight to Canada.

"Canada has granted her asylum," Surachate told Reuters."She'll leave tonight at 11.15pm." Canadian officials were not immediately available for comment.

