Saudi Arabia to enforce coronavirus curfew for Hari Raya Aidilfitri

RIYADH • Saudi Arabia will enforce a round-the-clock nationwide curfew during the five-day Eid al-Fitr holiday later this month to fight the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry has said, as infections spike.

The kingdom, which has reported the highest number of virus cases in the Gulf region, is scrambling to limit the spread of the deadly disease.

A full lockdown will be reimposed around the country from May 23 to 27, the ministry said in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency on Tuesday.

The period coincides with the Muslim festival that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, called Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Singapore.

Most parts of the kingdom were put under full lockdown following the outbreak, but the government last month relaxed the curfew between 9am and 5pm.

Malls and retailers have been allowed to reopen, except in major hot spots including the holy city of Mecca - where confirmed cases have soared despite a stringent lockdown.

In Saudi Arabia, the number of Covid-19 deaths has risen to 273 and confirmed infections to 44,830.

In March, Saudi Arabia suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage over fears of the disease spreading in Islam's holiest cities.

The authorities have yet to announce whether they will proceed with this year's haj - scheduled for late July - but have urged Muslims to temporarily defer preparations for the annual pilgrimage.

Last year, some 2.5 million faithful travelled to Saudi Arabia from across the world to participate in the haj, which Muslims are obliged to perform at least once during their lifetime.

The Arab world's biggest economy has also closed cinemas and restaurants and halted flights as it attempts to contain the virus.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has warned of a "more difficult" fight ahead against Covid-19, as the kingdom faces the double blow of virus-led shutdowns and crashing oil prices.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE