Saudi Arabia says it will retaliate against punitive measures as Donald Trump adds pressure

DUBAI (BLOOMBERG) - Saudi Arabia will retaliate against any punitive measures with an even "stronger" response, the official news agency reported, in an apparent reaction to United States President Donald Trump's threats to take action over the disappearance of a prominent government critic.

"The kingdom rejects any threats," the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing an official it did not identify.

In an excerpt from an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes, Mr Trump added pressure on the kingdom, vowing "severe punishment" should the kingdom's leaders be linked to the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

"The kingdom emphasises that it will respond to any measure against it with an even stronger measure," the official said, according to the state-run SPA. "The kingdom's economy has an influential and vital role in the global economy, and that kingdom's economy is only affected by the global economy."