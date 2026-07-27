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Saudi Arabia says it destroyed drones launched by Iran-backed groups in Iraq

July 27 - Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted and destroyed drones launched from Iraq that attempted to target oil facilities in the kingdom's Eastern Province and Riyadh, the Saudi Defence Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the drones were launched by Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack against the kingdom, reaffirming its right to respond to the sources of "the aggression" and deter those responsible.

The ministry called on the Iraqi government to take all necessary measures to prevent Iraqi territory from being used as a launchpad for attacks against Saudi Arabia. REUTERS