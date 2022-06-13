Saudi Arabia pledges $13.9m to avert oil spill off Yemen

RIYADH • Saudi Arabia yesterday pledged US$10 million (S$13.9 million) to help prevent an ageing Yemeni oil tanker from unleashing a potentially catastrophic spill in the Red Sea bordering its waters.

The decaying 45-year-old oil tanker known as the FSO Safer, long used as a floating storage platform and now abandoned off the rebel-held Yemeni port of Hodeida, has not been serviced since Yemen was plunged into civil war.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after Houthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa the previous year.

The tanker, which lies about 150km south of the border with Saudi Arabia, is in "imminent" danger of breaking up, the United Nations warned last month.

The Safer contains four times the amount of oil that was spilt in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster, one of the world's worst ecological catastrophes, according to the UN.

Environmental campaign group Greenpeace recently urged the Arab League to drum up funds for an operation that would transfer the tanker's 1.1 million barrels of oil to a different vessel.

A UN pledging conference last month fell far short of its US$80 million target, bringing in just US$33 million. Environmentalists warn the cost of the operation is a pittance compared with the estimated US$20 billion it would cost to clean up a spill.

The UN has said an oil spill could destroy ecosystems, shut down the fishing industry and close the lifeline Hodeida port for six months. It has said the operation needs to be completed by the end of September to avoid "turbulent winds" that pick up later in the year.

Riyadh will donate US$10 million to the effort through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, the official Saudi Press Agency reported yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE