Saudi Arabia plans to use uranium for entire nuclear fuel cycle, energy minister says

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia intends to use its domestic uranium for the entire nuclear fuel cycle, the energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said on Wednesday.

He added that recent exploration has shown a diverse portfolio of uranium in Saudi Arabia.

The country has a nascent nuclear programme that it wants to expand to eventually include proliferation-sensitive uranium enrichment.

It is unclear where its ambitions end, since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in 2018 it would develop nuclear weapons if regional rival Iran did.

“The kingdom intends to utilise its national uranium resources, including in joint ventures with willing partners, in accordance with international commitments and transparency standards,” said Prince Abulaziz.

He told a mining industry conference in Riyadh that this would involve “the entire nuclear fuel cycle, which involves the production of yellowcake, low-enriched uranium and the manufacturing of nuclear fuel both for our national use and, of course, for export”. REUTERS