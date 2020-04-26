Saudi Arabia partially lifts curfew, opens some economic and commercial activities during Ramadan

CAIRO (REUTERS) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued an order to partially lift the curfew in all regions of the kingdom, to become from 9am to 5pm, starting on Sunday (April 26) through Wednesday May 13, while keeping a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and in previously isolated neighbourhoods, state news agency (SPA) said.

The order announced Sunday also allowed the opening of some economic and commercial activities, which includes wholesale and retail shops in addition to malls, in the period from 6 to 20 Ramadan, which is from Wednesday April 29 to Wednesday May 13.

(This story is developing.)

