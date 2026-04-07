Saudi Arabia intercepts 7 missiles; debris falls near energy facilities

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April 7 - Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it intercepted and destroyed seven ballistic missiles launched towards its Eastern Region, with debris falling near energy facilities, according to the defence ministry.

The ministry said work was underway to assess any damage but did not specify who launched the missiles.

Saudi Arabia has come under attack by hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, most of which were intercepted, authorities say.

Tehran has launched strikes on Israel and Gulf Arab states that host U.S. military installations. REUTERS