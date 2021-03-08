Saudi Arabia intercept missiles as oil facility comes under attack

RIYADH (BLOOMBERG) - Saudi Arabia said one of the most protected oil facilities in the world came under attack on Sunday (March 7), but the missile and drone barrage didn't cause "loss of life or property."

The Energy Ministry said a storage tank in the Ras Tanura export terminal in the country's Gulf coast was attacked by a drone from the sea. Shrapnel from a missile also landed near a residential compound for employees of national oil company Saudi Aramco.

"Both attacks did not results in any injury or loss of life or property," said a spokesman for the Saudi Energy Ministry.

A Saudi-led military coalition said earlier it had intercepted missiles and drones launched at the kingdom from neighbouring Yemen as eyewitnesses said an explosion rocked the city of Dhahran, where Saudi Aramco is headquartered.

The attacks are the most serious against the Saudi oil installations since a key processing facility and two oil fields came under attack in September 2019, cutting oil production for several days and exposing the vulnerability of the Saudi petroleum industry.

The attack was claimed by Yemeni Houthi rebels, although Riyadh pointed the finger at Iran.

Attack claim

The blast on Sunday shook windows, said one of the witnesses in Dhahran. Yemen's Houthis claimed a series of attacks on Sunday including on the Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura.

The group launched eight ballistic missiles and 14 bomb-laden drones at Saudi Arabia, a spokesman for the Houthis, Yahya Saree, said in a statement to Houthi-run Al Masirah television.

The Houthis have stepped up assaults on Saudi Arabia and last week claimed it hit a Saudi Aramco fuel depot in Jeddah with a cruise missile. It wasn't clear how much damage had been caused.

While such assaults rarely result in extensive damage, their frequency has created unease in the Gulf, a region key to global oil production.

Earlier on Sunday the Saudi-led coalition said the Iran-backed Houthis had fired projectiles at the kingdom and said a US decision to revoke their terrorist designation had fuelled rising attacks.

It said it had carried out retaliatory air strikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, targeting the Houthis it has been battling for six years.

The Houthis have been fighting Yemen's United Nations-recognised government since 2014. The Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to back the government.

The UN has called the conflict - in which tens of thousands have died - the world's worst humanitarian crisis. The Trump administration had designated the Houthis a terrorist organisation.

The UN cited a risk of famine from the conflict and the Biden administration has moved to drop the designation. "The Houthis' removal from the list of terror groups was interpreted in a hostile manner by the militia," the coalition was cited as saying by Saudi state-run Ekhbariya TV on Twitter.

Progress by the Yemeni army and tribes against the Houthis in resource-rich Marib, east of Sana'a, provoked the rising violence, it added.