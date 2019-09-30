Saudi Arabia has sent messages to Iran's president: Iran government spokesman

A photo taken on Sept 27 shows Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaking to the media after his arrival from New York, where he attended the United Nations General Assembly summit, at the Mehr Abad airport in Teheran.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
17 min ago

GENEVA (REUTERS) - Saudi Arabia has sent messages to Iran's president through the leaders of other countries, a spokesman for Teheran's government said on Monday (Sept 30), at a time of heightened tensions between the regional rivals.

"Messages from the Saudis were presented to (Iran's President) Hassan Rouhani from the leaders of some countries,"spokesman Ali Rabiei said, according to the semi-official ILNA news agency. "If Saudi Arabia is really pursuing a change of behaviour, Iran welcomes that," he added Rabiei did not give any information on what the messages contained.

