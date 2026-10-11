Saudi Arabia has few options as Houthis aim at heart of its ambitions

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The Houthis have carried out three fatal attacks on an international airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, over the past week.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – After the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman faces growing pressure to find a way to stop the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen from firing missiles and drones at his country.

Yet the prince, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, has few options as he confronts an asymmetrical conflict with an adversary that has become stronger since he led a disastrous war against it a decade ago, analysts say.