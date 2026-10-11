News analysis
Saudi Arabia has few options as Houthis aim at heart of its ambitions
Vivian Nereim
- Saudi Arabia faces growing pressure after deadly Houthi missile and drone attacks on Riyadh airport killed at least 12 and injured more than 300.
- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has few good options, as talks are harder and military defeat of the Houthis looks unlikely, despite US support and possible Trump action.
- The attacks threaten Saudi Arabia’s safety and investment plans, while the Houthis grow stronger and keep turning the Yemen war back on Riyadh.
AI generated
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – After the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman faces growing pressure to find a way to stop the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen from firing missiles and drones at his country.
Yet the prince, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, has few options as he confronts an asymmetrical conflict with an adversary that has become stronger since he led a disastrous war against it a decade ago, analysts say.