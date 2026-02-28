Satellite images show more aircraft at Saudi airbase used by US forces

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A satellite image showing planes at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on Feb 21.

WASHINGTON - Satellite images showed a rise in the number of military support aircraft including refuelling tankers at a Saudi airbase used by the US military during a four-day period in February, as Washington built forces in the region amid tensions with Iran.

Saudi Arabia, a longstanding US ally, told Iran in January it would not allow its airspace or territory to be used for military actions against Tehran, which held indirect negotiations with Washington on Feb 26 over its nuclear programme.

In a high-resolution satellite image taken on Feb 21, at least 43 aircraft were visible at Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan Airbase - which has hosted US forces for decades - compared with 27 aircraft visible in a Feb 17 image.

A satellite image showing planes at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on Feb 17. PHOTO: PLANET LABS PBC/REUTERS

The number dropped to 38 in a Feb 25 image.

Stratotankers, AWACS

The aircraft in the Feb 21 image included 13 Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers and six Boeing E-3 Sentry aircraft known as AWACS, among a total of 29 large, swept-wing aircraft parked at the base, Mr William Goodhind, a forensic imagery analyst with Contested Ground, told Reuters.

In the Feb 17, medium-resolution image, 11 large, swept-wing aircraft were visible, according to a Reuters tally.

Asked for comment, the Pentagon said it had “nothing to provide”.

The US military does not usually comment on force movements.

The Saudi government’s media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Oman, which is mediating between the US and Iran, said the sides made progress in talks on Feb 26, though there was no sign of a breakthrough that could avert potential US strikes.

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi said on Feb 26 the sides plan to resume negotiations soon after consultations in their countries’ capitals, with technical-level discussions scheduled to take place next week in Vienna.

US President Donald Trump said on Feb 19 that Iran must make a deal in 10 to 15 days, warning that “really bad things” would otherwise happen.

A comparison of satellite imagery in early February with those taken in January also showed a build-up of aircraft and other military equipment across the region.

Recent satellite images have also shown Iran repairing and fortifying sites, including a sensitive military site reportedly bombed by Israel in 2024. REUTERS