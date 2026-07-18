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Sanctioned tanker is leaking oil near Oman, according to satellite images and experts

Russia uses ageing, often poorly maintained tankers in its so-called shadow fleet to circumvent Western sanctions on Russian oil exports.

LONDON - A vessel under sanctions for moving Russian fuel is likely leaking oil in a protected marine area off the coast of Oman, according to analysis of satellite imagery and experts.

The Caroline Bezengi vessel took Russian oil on board in Novorossiysk before leaving for its most recent voyage, according to ship tracking data.

It last transmitted a signal on public AIS tracking on June 11 off the coast of Yemen.

The tanker's owner, listed on shipping databases as Shanghai-based Rentoor Shipmanagement, could not be reached for comment.

The Oman Maritime Security Centre and Oman’s Environment Authority did not reply to requests for comment.

The likely spill – appearing on images as a silver and grey slick – covered waters in a cove south-west of al-Qibliyyah island, pictures from Copernicus Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 showed on July 2-13.

Three independent specialists - John Amos of SkyTruth, Leon Moreland of the Conflict and Environment Observatory, and Louis Goddard of Data Desk - told Reuters that the satellite imagery appeared to show an oil spill.

Reuters reviewed a video that showed the Caroline Bezengi off the coast of al-Qibliyyah island. It could not independently confirm the date the video was taken.

Russia uses ageing, often poorly maintained tankers in its so-called shadow fleet to circumvent Western sanctions on Russian oil exports.

It was not clear if the leak was due to a malfunction or damage from a possible attack by Ukraine, which has targeted Russian-related tankers, or from the conflict between the US and Iran in the Gulf region.

The tanker first reported difficulties on June 8 off the coast of the southern Yemeni port of Mukalla, two separate maritime security sources said. One confirmed the spill. They said the cause of the vessel’s problems was unclear.

The European Union and Britain have imposed sanctions on the vessel for what they said was involvement in carrying fuels from Russia. REUTERS