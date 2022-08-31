Sadr tells supporters to end protests after deadly clashes in Iraq

BAGHDAD • Iraq's powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr ordered his followers to end their protests in central Baghdad yesterday, easing a confrontation which led to the deadliest violence in the Iraqi capital in years.

Apologising to Iraqis after 22 people were killed in clashes between an armed group loyal to him and rival Shi'ite Muslim factions backed by Iran, Mr Sadr condemned the fighting and gave his own followers an hour to disperse.

"This is not a revolution because it has lost its peaceful character," Mr Sadr, a former anti-US insurgent leader, said in a televised address. "The spilling of Iraqi blood is forbidden."

As the deadline passed at around 2pm local time, Mr Sadr's followers could be seen beginning to leave the area in the fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad where government offices are located and where they had occupied Parliament for weeks.

Monday's clashes between rival factions of Iraq's Shi'ite majority follow 10 months of political deadlock since the October parliamentary election. Mr Sadr emerged as the main winner in the election but failed in his efforts to form a government with Sunni Muslim Arab and Kurdish parties, excluding the Iran-backed Shi'ite groups.

This week's violence erupted after Mr Sadr said he was withdrawing from all political activity - a decision he said was in response to the failure of other Shi'ite leaders and parties to reform a corrupt and decaying governing system.

The Iraqi military declared an open-ended nationwide curfew on Monday and urged the protesters to leave the Green Zone. But an Iraqi government official, speaking on condition of anonymity shortly before Mr Sadr's call to end the protests, said the authorities could not impose control on the rival armed groups.

"The government is powerless to stop this, because the military is divided into (Iran) loyalists and Sadrists as well," the official said.

Earlier yesterday, militants fired rockets at the Green Zone and gunmen cruised in pick-up trucks carrying machine guns and brandishing grenade launchers, while most residents observed the curfew.

Overnight, gun and rocket fire rang out across the city.

The United States called for dialogue to ease Iraq's political problems. Neighbouring Iran closed the border and halted flights to Iraq, less than three weeks before the Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, which draws millions of Iranians to the Iraqi city of Kerbala.

Mr Sadr has positioned himself as a nationalist who opposes all foreign interference, whether from the US and the West or from Iran.

He has insisted on early elections and the dissolution of Parliament, saying that no politician who has been in power since the US invasion in 2003 should hold office. Mr Sadr commands a thousands-strong militia and has millions of loyal supporters. His opponents, long-time allies of Teheran, control dozens of paramilitary groups.

