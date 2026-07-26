Russian satellites helping Iran direct strikes in Middle East, says Ukraine’s Zelensky

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Satellite imagery released by Iran shows damage to a structure at Tower 22, a US military outpost on the northern Jordanian border with Syria.

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 25 that Ukraine had noted Russia was passing on its satellite observations in the Middle East to Iran to enable it to direct strikes in the region.

“Since the beginning of July, we have recorded active Russian satellite surveillance of the Gulf states and US military facilities located there. These images subsequently appear in Iran,” Zelensky said, in comments on X.

“At the same time, there is a clear correlation between Russia’s satellite imagery of these sites and Iranian strikes – both before the attacks, in preparation for them, and afterward, to assess the damage inflicted.” REUTERS