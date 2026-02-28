Russian Rosatom evacuates people from Iran, keeps staff at Bushehr plant

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A participant walks past an exhibition stand of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom at the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia, October 15, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov

MOSCOW, Feb 28 - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom has evacuated nearly 100 people from Iran, but its personnel remain at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the company said on Saturday, citing CEO Alexei Likhachev.

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, targeting its leadership and plunging the Middle East into a new conflict.

Rosatom said it had evacuated all employees' children, as well as "non-essential staff" and anyone who wished to leave the country - a total of 94 people.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation and assessing the risks. If necessary, additional measures will be taken in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure the safety of our employees," Likhachev said.

He did not provide details on the situation at Bushehr but said that nuclear facilities "should not be targeted under any circumstances."

Bushehr, built by Russia, is Iran's only operational nuclear power plant. Russian personnel work at the site. REUTERS