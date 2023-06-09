Russian dies in shark attack off Egypt's Red Sea coast

A shark fin seen above the water during a shark attack in Hurghada, Egypt, on June 8, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
15 sec ago
Published
45 min ago

CAIRO - A Russian man was killed on Thursday when a shark attacked him off the coast of Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Hurghada, the authorities said.

“An attack by a tiger shark on a beachgoer... led to his death,” Egypt’s environment ministry posted on Facebook, without providing further details.

Russian media said the victim was a Russian national in his 20s, and video circulated on social media appearing to show the incident.

Russian Consul-General Viktor Voropayev told state-owned TASS news agency that the Egyptian authorities had confirmed to him the death of the Russian national, who was born in 1999.

“The victim was not a tourist, but a permanent resident of Egypt,” Mr Voropayev told the news agency.

Video footage said to be of the incident was widely circulated on social media in Egypt, showing a person struggling to escape from the shark.

Egypt’s environment ministry said a team had captured the shark “to inspect it”, saying it had displayed “abnormal behaviour... resulting in the incident”.

It said water activities would be suspended for two days starting on Friday, pointing to previous attacks on people by the same type of shark.

The Red Sea is a popular tourist destination, where sharks are common but rarely attack people who swim within authorised areas.

Last July, two women, an Austrian and a Romanian, were killed in a shark attack near Hurghada.

Boats docked at the Hurghada Marina in Egypt’s southern Red Sea resort city of Hurghada on June 8, 2023, where a Russian tourist was mauled by a shark. PHOTO: AFP

In 2018, a Czech tourist was killed by a shark off a Red Sea beach after a similar attack killed a German tourist in 2015.

In 2010, a spate of five attacks in five days unusually close to the shore of tourist hot spot Sharm el-Sheikh killed one German and injured four other foreign tourists. AFP

More On This Topic
Beaches on Western Australia’s North West Cape shut following shark attacks
Shark kills Australian tourist in New Caledonia

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top