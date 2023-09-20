Russian defence chief Shoigu makes Iran visit to deepen ties

MOSCOW - Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Iran on Tuesday for meetings to deepen Moscow’s defence ties with Teheran, Russian news agencies reported.

Moscow has sought to strengthen its alliances with other countries ostracised by the West, including Iran, which has been accused of supplying Moscow with armed drones for its invasion of Ukraine.

Teheran denies the allegations.

“During the visit, the Russian defence ministry delegation will hold a number of talks with the republic’s military leadership,” the ministry said, according to a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

“This visit will contribute to strengthening Russian-Iranian military ties and will be an important stage in the development of cooperation between the two countries,” it added.

Mr Shoigu met Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, Major-General Mohammad Bagheri, Iranian media reported.

Talks involved the “development of defence diplomacy” and the “management of common threats”, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Mr Shoigu’s trip comes during a four-day visit to Moscow by China’s foreign minister, and follows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s journey by train to visit Russia’s Far East for several days. AFP