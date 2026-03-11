Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia says its consulate in Iran’s Isfahan damaged in strikes

A satellite image shows tunnel entrances at Isfahan missile complex before reported airstrikes, in Isfahan, Isfahan Province, Iran, February 27, 2026. Vantor/Handout via REUTERS

The March 8 attack was a “blatant violation” of international conventions, said Russia's Foreign Ministry.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MOSCOW - Russia’s consulate in the Iranian city of Isfahan was damaged in shelling earlier this week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on March 10.

An attack on a diplomatic representation was a “blatant violation” of international conventions and all sides should observe the “inviolability of diplomatic sites”, she said.

“On March 8, in the Iranian city of Isfahan, as a result of an attack on the governor's administration of the province of the same name located nearby, the Russian consulate was damaged,” Ms Zakharova said in a statement on the ministry’s website.

“Windows were shattered in the office building and residential apartments, and several employees were thrown by the blast wave. Fortunately, there were no casualties or serious injuries.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on March 10, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin leader has called for a halt to all hostilities. REUTERS

