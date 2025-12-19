Rubio says US sanctioning ICC judges for targeting Israel

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a U.S.-Paraguay Status of Forces agreement signing ceremony at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Dec 18 - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that the U.S. was sanctioning two judges of the International Criminal Court for targeting Israel, raising the number of senior court ‍officials ​under U.S. sanctions to 11.

"Today, I am designating two International ‍Criminal Court (ICC) judges, Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia, pursuant to Executive Order 14203," ​Rubio said ​in a statement, referring to an order President Donald Trump signed in February sanctioning the ICC.

"These individuals have directly engaged in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, ‍or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel's consent," he said.

In his statement Rubio refers to the magistrates' ​involvement in voting to reject one ⁠of several Israeli legal challenges against the ICC probe into its conduct of the Gaza war earlier this week. The judges named were part of a panel that refused to overturn a lower court decision that the ​prosecution's investigation into alleged crimes under its jurisdiction could include events following the attack on Israel by militant Palestinian ‌group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The ​ICC said it deplored the new round of sanctions, which is the fourth round of measures this year .

"These sanctions are a flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution," it said in a statement, adding the measures put the international legal order at risk.

The United States and Israel are not members of the ICC, but the Palestinian territories were admitted as a ‍member state in 2015. Last year, the court issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu ​and his former defence chief Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, including using starvation ​as a weapon of war, committed in Gaza.

The U.S. sanctions imposed ‌in February included freezing any U.S. assets of those designated and barring them and their families from visiting the United States. REUTERS