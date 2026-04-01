Rubio says US can see ‘finish line’ on Iran war

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said messages were being exchanged between Iran and the US.

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WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on April 1 Washington could see the “finish line” in the Iran war, which is now in its fifth week, and the United States will have to reexamine ties with NATO after the conflict.

"We can see the finish line. It's not today, it's not tomorrow, but it is coming," he told Fox News Channel's Hannity show.

The war began on Feb 28 when the US and Israel attacked Iran. Tehran responded by launching its own attacks on Israel and Gulf states with US bases.

Joint US-Israeli strikes in Iran and Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions. The war has also raised oil prices and shaken global markets.

Mr Rubio said there were messages being exchanged between Iran and the US and there is the potential to have a "direct meeting at some point" between the two sides.

"There are messages being exchanged, there are talks going on. There is the potential for direct meeting at some point," Mr Rubio said.

President Donald Trump - who has offered shifting timelines and objectives for the war, ranging from toppling Iran's government to weakening its military and regional influence, said on March 31 the US could end its military operations within two to three weeks.

Mr Rubio also said Washington will have to reexamine its relations with NATO after the Iran war.

"Ultimately, that's a decision for the president to make, and he'll have to make it," Mr Rubio said.

"But I do think, unfortunately, we are going to have to reexamine whether or not this alliance that has served this country well for a while is still serving that purpose, or has it now become a one-way street where America is simply in a position to defend Europe, but when we need the help of our allies, they're going to deny us basing rights, and they're going to deny us overflight," he added in reference to use of military bases.

European leaders have refused to get involved in offensive operations against Iran. REUTERS