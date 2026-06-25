Rubio says US won’t do anything in Iran dealings that would undermine Gulf security

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaking to members of the media before leaving Kuwait for Bahrain on June 24.

KUWAIT CITY - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on June 24 vowed that the United States will not do anything that would undermine the security of US allies in the Gulf region when it comes to Washington’s dealings with Iran.

“We’re going to be completely aligned with our partners in the Gulf,” Rubio told reporters in Kuwait City before departing for Bahrain.

“That’s why I’ve taken these trips now, and it’s the reason why I’m here.”

“We’re not going to do anything that undermines the security of our allies, our longstanding allies in the region,” Rubio said.

The top US diplomat is on a tour of three Gulf countries, seeking to reassure Gulf allies who view a proposed Iran peace deal as too soft on a regional power that attacked them in the war.

After holding talks with the United Arab Emirates leader earlier on June 24, Rubio met Kuwaiti leaders before flying to Bahrain.

The US-Iran accord reached last week - the first signed by an American and an Iranian president since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution - includes a proposed US$300 billion (S$389 billion) fund and the waiver of some sanctions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah speaking on June 24 in Kuwait City. PHOTO: REUTERS

Following the signing of the memorandum of understanding last week, the two sides have launched technical talks to hammer out the exact implementation of the deal, which drew ire from Democrats and the military hawks among the Republicans.

“If Iran wants to make a good and real deal, the United States is open to that. If they’re not, then of course the President has options,” Rubio said.

He added that the technical negotiators will resume talks at the end of the month and were likely to go to Switzerland again. REUTERS