Rouhani says Iran will remain in nuclear deal

ANKARA (REUTERS) - President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday (May 8) that Iran would remain committed to a multinational nuclear deal despite US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 agreement designed to deny Teheran the ability to build nuclear weapons.

"If we achieve the deal's goals in cooperation with other members of the deal, it will remain in place... By exiting the deal, America has officially undermined its commitment to an international treaty," Rouhani said in a televised speech.

"I have ordered the foreign ministry to negotiate with the European countries, China and Russia in coming weeks. If at the end of this short period we conclude that we can fully benefit from the JCPOA with the cooperation of all countries, the deal would remain," he added.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is the full name for the nuclear deal, struck in 2015 between Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France - and Germany.

Rouhani added that Iran was ready to resume its nuclear activities after consultations with the other world powers which are part of the agreement.

Trump's announcement was hailed by Washington's principal allies in the Middle East, Israel and Saudi Arabia, both sworn foes of Iran.

Under the deal, Iran curbed its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of most sanctions imposed on the country.

Trump said he would reimpose economic sanctions on Teheran immediately.

His decision puts pressure on his European allies, who are key backers of the deal and reluctant to join the United States in reimposing sanctions on Iran.