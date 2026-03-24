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Rockets launched from Iraq’s Mosul towards US base in Syria, sources say

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This aerial photo taken on Jan 24, 2026 shows the Al-Yarubiyah border crossing with Syria in the city of Rabia, north of Mosul.

This aerial photo taken on Jan 24 shows the Al-Yarubiyah border crossing with Syria in the city of Rabia, north of Mosul.

PHOTO: AFP

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MOSUL, Iraq - At least seven rockets were launched from the Iraqi town of Rabi’a towards a US military base in north-eastern Syria on March 23, two Iraqi security sources said, the first attack of its kind since the start of the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

A rocket launcher platform, fixed on top of a burnt truck, was seized in the Rabi’a district, west of Mosul. It is believed the launcher was used to fire the seven rockets towards the Rmeilan base in Syria, the sources said.

It was the first cross‑border attack targeting US troops in Syria since the start of the Iran war, they added.

However, the Syrian army said one of its military bases in the north-eastern city of Hasaka came under a rocket attack, without referring to the base being American or housing US troops.

It said in a statement that contact and coordination were made with the Iraqi side over the incident, adding that the Iraqi army had begun a sweep and search operation for the perpetrators of the attack.

The war has already spilt beyond Iran’s borders, as Tehran has responded by hitting Israel and Gulf Arab states hosting US military installations, and Israel has launched fresh attacks in Lebanon after the Iran-aligned militia Hezbollah fired across the border. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.