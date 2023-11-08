Rockets break the quiet in emptied towns along Israel-Lebanon border

KIRYAT SHMONA, Israel - As the sun sets on the hills of northern Israel, four rockets fired from Lebanon trace arcs through the sky before being intercepted with a bang by air defences.

“Hezbollah is harassing us,” said Mr Yoav Hermoni, the spokesman for Dan, a kibbutz where such exchanges of fire have become common while Israel has been at war in the Gaza Strip for the past month.

The Iran-backed movement in Lebanon has exchanged fire with Israel’s army repeatedly in the weeks since the Oct 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas plunged Israel into a war in Gaza to the south.

With Israel facing the threat of a two-front war, it has evacuated areas along its border with Lebanon – including far-northern Dan near the occupied Golan Heights.

Some 600 of Dan’s 850 inhabitants were relocated to a hotel in the coastal city of Haifa, Mr Hermoni told AFP by phone.

“About 30 stayed here, including me,” said Mr Hermoni, who works as a tour guide in normal times but has now been left in charge of the security of the kibbutz.

Across Israel – both near Gaza and Lebanon – around 224,000 people have been made to leave their homes because of the conflict, according to officials.

“We’re refugees in our country,” said Mr Hermoni.

‘All options’

The Hamas attack of Oct 7 took place about 200km south of Dan, when gunmen stormed out of blockaded Gaza and attacked communities, leaving more than 1,400 people dead, mostly civilians, and abducting more than 240.

Israel’s withering aerial bombardment and ground attacks in Gaza since have seen over 10,500 people killed, also mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

But since the day after the attack, Israel has also traded fire across its northern border on a near-daily basis with Hamas’ ally Hezbollah and other Palestinian militants in Lebanon.

The tit-for-tat exchanges have echoed across the verdant hills of the Upper Galilee region.

Below the UN-patrolled border, where a wall snakes along a ridge, camouflaged Israeli soldiers sit among the vegetation or rest in tents set up next to the road.