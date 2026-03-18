Rocket and drone attacks resume on US embassy and diplomatic facility in Baghdad, sources say

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BAGHDAD, March 17 - Rocket and drone attacks on the U.S. embassy and a diplomatic facility in Iraq resumed on Tuesday after a series of earlier strikes the same day, security sources said.

Rockets and an explosive drone targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, triggering sirens and an explosion was heard near the compound, security sources said.

At least three explosive drones also targeted a U.S. diplomatic facility near Baghdad International Airport, activating C-RAM air defence systems, the sources added.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. REUTERS