Rights groups say at least 25 dead in Iran protests

People walk on a street, as protests erupt over the collapse of the currency's value, in Tehran, Iran, on Jan 5.

DUBAI – At least 25 people have been killed in Iran during the first nine days of protests that started in the bazaar of Tehran over the plunging value of the currency and soaring inflation, according to rights groups.

The protests have spread to some cities in western and southern Iran, but do not match the scale of unrest that swept the nation in 2022 to 2023 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

However, even though smaller, these protests have quickly expanded from an economic focus to broader frustrations, with some protesters chanting against the country’s clerical rulers.

More than 1,000 arrested, rights groups say

Iran also remains under international pressure, with US President Donald Trump threatening on Jan 2 to come to the aid of protesters in Iran if security forces fired on them . In response, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed not to “yield to the enemy”.

Hengaw, a Kurdish Iranian rights group, put the death toll at 25, including four people under 18. It said more than 1,000 people had been arrested.

HRANA, a network of rights activists, said at least 29 had been killed, including two law enforcement agents, in addition to 1,203 arrests, as at Jan 5.

Reuters has not been able to independently verify the numbers. Iranian authorities have not given a death toll for protesters, but have said at least two members of the security services have died, and more than a dozen have been injured in the unrest.

“While drawing a distinction between protesters and rioters, law enforcement has dealt with strength against rioters by arresting them on the scene or later following identification by intelligence units,” Iran’s police chief Ahmadreza Radan was quoted by state media on Jan 6 as saying.

“I pledge that we will deal with the last of these rioters. It is still time for those who were deceived by foreign services to identify themselves and draw on the Islamic Republic’s greatness.”

Government promises reforms to protect purchasing power

HRANA said that during the protests, slogans have gone beyond economic demands and included criticism of governance and calls for justice. Protests have so far occurred in 27 provinces out of 31 and expanded to smaller cities, it said.

The authorities have acknowledged economic hardships, but accused networks linked to foreign powers of “pushing economic protests toward chaos and disorder”, with the judiciary chief pledging to have no mercy toward “rioters”.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged dialogue and promised reforms to stabilise the monetary and banking systems and protect purchasing power.

The government has announced a subsidy reform, removing preferential currency exchange rates for importers in favour of direct transfers to Iranians to boost their purchasing power for essential goods. The measure will come into force on Jan 10.

The central bank chief was also replaced on Dec 29, 2025.

The rial fell further to 1,489,500 on Jan 6 , representing a 4 per cent fall since the protests started. REUTERS