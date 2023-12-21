Rights group slams Meta for ‘silencing’ pro-Palestinian voices on Facebook, Instagram

BEIRUT – Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Meta of restricting pro-Palestinian content on Facebook and Instagram, decrying “systemic online censorship” since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war.

“Meta’s policies and practices have been silencing voices in support of Palestine and Palestinian human rights on Instagram and Facebook in a wave of heightened censorship of social media,” the New York-based group said in a report released on Dec 21.

“Meta’s censorship of content in support of Palestine adds insult to injury at a time of unspeakable atrocities and repression already stifling Palestinians’ expression,” said Ms Deborah Brown, acting associate director of HRW’s technology and human rights division.

On Dec 19, Meta’s independent oversight board had already criticised the social media titan for removing posts that showed human suffering in the conflict.

The war began when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7, killing around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, and abducting about 250, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel’s ensuing military campaign in Gaza has so far killed at least 20,000 people, the majority of them children and women, according to the Hamas government.

HRW pointed to “systemic online censorship”, reporting more than 1,050 “takedowns and other suppression of content” on Instagram and Facebook from over 60 countries during October and November.

The content in question was posted by “Palestinians and their supporters, including about human rights abuses”.

“While this appears to be the biggest wave of suppression of content about Palestine to date, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has a well-documented record of overbroad crackdowns on content related to Palestine,” the report added.

Hundreds of people continued to report censorship after the organisation completed its analysis, “meaning that the total number of cases Human Rights Watch received greatly exceeded 1,050”, it added.