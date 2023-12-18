Results due in Egypt election with Sisi expected to sweep to third term

CAIRO - Results in Egypt's presidential election are due to be announced on Dec 18, with Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expected to secure a third term.

It would keep him in power until 2030.

Mr Sisi did not face serious challengers in the election held earlier in December.

The polls took place as Egypt struggles with a slow-burning economic crisis and tries to manage the risk of spillover from the war in Gaza, which borders Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

Some voters said that the eruption of conflict in Gaza had encouraged them to vote for Mr Sisi, who has long presented himself as a bulwark of stability in a volatile region.

It is an argument that has also proved effective with Gulf and Western allies providing financial support to his government.

Voting in Egypt was held over three days from Dec 10 to Dec 12.

The state and domestic media pushed hard to boost turnout above the 41 per cent recorded during the last presidential election in 2018.

December’s election featured three other candidates, none of them high profile.

The most prominent potential challenger halted his run in October, saying officials and thugs had targeted his supporters.

Those accusations were dismissed by the National Election Authority.

Mr Sisi, a former general, has overseen a sweeping crackdown on dissent across the political spectrum since leading the 2013 overthrow of Egypt's first democratically elected leader, Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Mr Sisi was elected to the presidency in 2014, and re-elected in 2018, both times with 97 per cent of the vote.

The constitution was amended in 2019, extending the presidential term to six years from four, and allowing Mr Sisi to stand for a third term.

Authorities have sought to address criticism of Egypt's human rights record with steps including by opening a national dialogue and releasing some prominent prisoners, steps that critics have dismissed as largely cosmetic.

Many Egyptians expressed indifference about the election, saying the result was a foregone conclusion.