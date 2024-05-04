Remains of suspected hostage found in Israel, says army

JERUSALEM - The remains of Eliakim Libman, who was thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas during its Oct 7 attack, have been found in Israel, the army and his family said on May 3.

Libman, a 24-year-old who was working as a security guard at the Nova music festival in southern Israel when the Palestinian militants carried out their unprecedented attack, “was murdered in the October 7 massacre”, the army said, in a statement.

Libman, who until May 3 had been counted among the around 250 people taken captive during the attack, was “found in Israeli territory”, it said.

When contacted by AFP, the army declined to provide further details about where and how his body was found.

But it said Libman had been identified “based on field evidence, following a thorough and complex investigation conducted by the IDF (army), Israel Police and the National Institute of Forensic Medicine”.

According to Israeli media reports, his remains were discovered buried by mistake alongside another victim from the Nova music festival.

His family issued a distraught statement after being informed of the news.

“After more than 200 days and nights of searches, worries, prayers and tears of tens of thousands of people of Israel, we were informed with great sadness that our dear and beloved son... is no longer among the living,” the statement said.

The family said Libman had been killed at the site of the music festival after staying “for hours to take care of the many wounded”.