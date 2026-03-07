Refugees, migrants in Lebanon find rare sanctuary from Israeli strikes in Beirut church

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Refugees and displaced migrant workers shelter in St Joseph Church, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

– When Israeli strikes began pummelling Beirut’s southern suburbs early on March 2 , Sudanese refugee Ridina Muhammad and her family had no choice but to flee home on foot, eventually reaching the only shelter that would accept them: a church.

Eight months pregnant, Mrs Muhammad, 32, walked with her husband and three children for hours in the dark streets until they found a car to take them to the St Joseph Tabaris Parish, which has opened its doors to refugees and migrants.

They are among 300,000 people displaced across Lebanon this week by heavy Israeli strikes, launched in response to a rocket and drone attack into Israel by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Just 100,000 of the displaced are in government shelters. Others are staying with relatives or sleeping in the streets. But migrants and refugees say government shelters were never an option for them, saying they were turned away during the last war between Hezbollah and Israel.

Mrs Muhammad’s oldest daughter, now seven, stopped speaking after the 2024 war.

This time, they are even more vulnerable: their home was destroyed in this week’s strikes, and Mrs Muhammad is due to give birth at the end of March .

“I don’t know if there’s a doctor or not, but I’m really scared about it because I haven’t prepared any clothes for the baby, nor arranged a hospital, and I don’t know where to go,” she told Reuters as her younger daughter leaned against her pregnant belly.

Refugee Ridina Muhammad, 32, eight months pregnant with her fourth child, and her daughter Talia, 5, originally from Khartoum, Sudan, pose for a photo at St Joseph Church, where they found shelter. PHOTO: REUTERS

Dwindling resources, space

Mrs Muhammad said she was registered with the United Nations’ refugee agency (UNHCR) but had not received support.

“Us, as refugees, why did we register with the UN, if they are not helping us in the most difficult times?” she said.

Ms Dalal Harb, a spokeswoman for UNHCR Lebanon, said the agency had mobilised, but reaching everyone immediately was extremely challenging given the scale and speed of displacement. The UNHCR operation in Lebanon is currently only around 14 per cent funded, she said.

The Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), which helped the church host displaced in 2024, is doing so again.

Mr Michael Petro, JRS’ Emergency Shelter Director, said the church was full within the first day of strikes, with 140 people from South Sudan, Ethiopia, Bangladesh and other countries sheltering there.

“There are many, many more people coming than there were in 2024, and we have fewer and fewer places to put them,” he said.

A woman sits as refugees and displaced migrant workers shelter in St Joseph Church, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. PHOTO: REUTERS

Nowhere to go

Mr Petro said he was told weeks ago that government shelters would be open to migrants if war erupted.

But when the strikes began and even Lebanese struggled to find shelter, the policy seemed to change, he said.

“We’re hearing from hotlines up to government officials and ministries that migrants are not welcome,” Mr Petro said.

Lebanon’s Minister for Social Affairs Haneen Sayyed did not respond to a request for comment. On March 5 , Mr Sayyed said Beirut shelters were full.

When Israeli strikes began, Mr Othman Yahyeh Dawood, a 41-year-old Sudanese man, put his two young sons on his motorcycle.

They drove 75km from the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh to St Joseph’s, where they had sheltered in 2024.

“I know the area is safe and there are people who will welcome us,” he said.

“We don’t know where to go; there’s war there (in the south), war here (in Beirut), war in Sudan, and nowhere else to go,” he said. REUTERS