Rebel-held areas in Syria get first batch of UN quake aid, as death toll tops 21,000

BAB AL-HAWA, SYRIA - The first batch of UN aid has reached Syrian rebel-held zones devastated by the Turkey-Syria earthquake, as the death toll from the disaster topped 21,000.

WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that he was heading to Syria.

“On my way to Syria, where WHO is supporting essential health care in the areas affected by the recent earthquake,” Mr Tedros tweeted.

Hopes of finding more survivors continues to fade.

A bitter cold has hampered the search for survivors trapped in thousands of flattened buildings and threatened the lives of many quake victims who are without shelter and drinking water.

Relatives were left scouring body bags laid out in a hospital car park in Turkey’s southern city of Antakya to search for missing relatives, an indication of the scale of the tragedy.

“We found my aunt, but not my uncle,” said Rania Zaboubi, a Syrian refugee who lost eight members of her family.

Chances of finding survivors have dimmed now that the 72-hour mark that experts consider the most likely period to save lives has passed.

The 7.8-magnitude quake struck early Monday as people slept, in a region where many had already suffered loss and displacement due to Syria’s civil war.

But in a potentially life-saving development, an aid convoy reached rebel-held north-western Syria earlier in the day, the first since the quake, an official at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing told AFP.

Freezing temperatures

The crossing is the only way UN assistance can reach civilians without going through areas controlled by Syrian government forces.

A decade of civil war and Syrian-Russian aerial bombardment had already destroyed hospitals, collapsed the economy and prompted electricity, fuel and water shortages.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Security Council to authorise the opening of new cross-border humanitarian aid points between Turkey and Syria to deliver aid.