Reactions to US, British strikes against Houthis in Yemen

WASHINGTON - The United States and Britain launched a series of strikes on Yemen on Thursday aimed at the Iran-backed Houthi militia that started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year.

Initial reactions from the U.S. Congress were highly critical of President Joe Biden:

REPRESENTATIVE RO KHANNA, DEMOCRAT, CALIFORNIA

"The President needs to come to Congress before launching a strike against the Houthis in Yemen and involving us in another Middle East conflict. That is Article I of the Constitution. I will stand up for that regardless of whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House."

REPRESENTATIVE VAL HOYLE, DEMOCRAT, OREGON

"These airstrikes have NOT been authorized by Congress. The Constitution is clear: Congress has the sole authority to authorize military involvement in overseas conflicts. Every president must first come to Congress and ask for military authorization, regardless of party." REPRESENTATIVE JASON CROW, DEMOCRAT, COLORADO

"I would not support us being pulled into a broader war."

REPRESENTATIVE MARK POCAN, DEMOCRAT, WISCONSIN

"The United States cannot risk getting entangled into another decades-long conflict without Congressional authorization. The White House must work with Congress before continuing these airstrikes in Yemen." REUTERS