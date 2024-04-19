Reaction to Israel's military response to Iran's attack on Israel

Israel carried out an attack on Iranian soil on Friday, sources said, days after Iran struck Israel with a barrage of drones and missiles.

Here are reactions to the Israeli military response, from official statements and postings on social media:

ISRAEL'S HARD-RIGHT SECURITY MINISTER ITAMAR BEN-GVIR:

"Feeble!", on social media platform X.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN:

"It is absolutely necessary that the region remains stable and that all sides restrain from further action."

DEPUTY FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER JEAN-NOEL BARROT:

"All I can say is that France's position is to call on all actors for de-escalation and restraint."

BEN SAUL, U.N. SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR ON COUNTERTERRORISM AND HUMAN RIGHTS:

"Israel's latest strikes on Iran are another violation of the prohibition on the use of military force under international law & the UN Charter, and threaten the human right to life."

JAPAN'S CHIEF CABINET SECRETARY YOSHIMASA HAYASHI:

"Japan is deeply concerned about the situation in the Middle East and strongly condemn any actions that lead to the escalation of the situation.

"Japan will continue to make all necessary diplomatic efforts to prevent the situation from worsening further."

CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON:

China opposes any action escalating tensions in the Middle East after the Israeli attack on Iran. REUTERS