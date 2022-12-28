Rare hail brings winter white to desert hot spot Kuwait

Children throwing handfuls of hail particles at each other after a rare hail storm hit the country on Dec 28, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man and children toss handfuls of hail particles after a storm in a district about 55km south of Kuwait City. PHOTO: AFP
Images of the winter white have been shared widely on social media. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
6 min ago

KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait, one of the hottest countries on Earth, has been hit by a rare hail storm that delighted children and their parents, with images of the winter white shared widely on social media on Wednesday.

“We have not seen so much hail during the winter season in 15 years,” Muhammad Karam, a former director of Kuwait’s meteorological department, told AFP.

Pictures and videos of southern roads partially blanketed in hail and ice spread online to celebrate the rare weather event.

Children donned scarves and raincoats as they scooped up hail in the Umm al-Haiman district, about 50km south of Kuwait City.

Kuwait’s meteorological department said precipitation since Tuesday had reached up to 63mm but that the weather was clearing up.

Mr Karam said he expects the phenomenon to happen again as climate change disrupts weather patterns.

The oil-rich Gulf nation endures blistering summer heat, and scientists predict it could become unliveable in future because of climate change.

In 2016, summer temperatures peaked at 54 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Kuwait could get 4.5 degrees Celsius hotter from 2071 to 2100 compared with the historical average, the Environment Public Authority has warned. AFP

More On This Topic
Weather extremes becoming 'new normal', warns Britain's National Trust
How climate change can supercharge snowstorms

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top