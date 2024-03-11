Ramadan brings no relief as Israel-Hamas war rages in Gaza

GAZA – The deadliest war in Gaza showed no signs of abating as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began on March 11 amid a gruelling humanitarian crisis that has pushed much of the territory to the brink of starvation.

United Nations and aid groups say only a fraction of the supplies needed for Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been allowed in since Israel placed it under near-total siege after the Oct 7 attack.

As the Muslim world welcomed Ramadan with the customary daytime fast, many Gazans awoke to bombardment that saw residents once more search through the rubble of destroyed homes for survivors and bodies.

“The start of Ramadan has been sad and covered in darkness, with the taste and stench of blood everywhere,” said one displaced Palestinian man, Mr Awni al-Kayyal, 50.

“The (Israeli) occupation does not want us to have any joy during Ramadan. We do not have any food for our iftar table,” he said, referring to the fast-breaking evening meal.

A Cyprus government spokesman said a Spanish charity ship with food aid was set to sail from the island within hours to the coast of Gaza, where the UN has repeatedly warned of famine.

The non-governmental group Open Arms said its boat would tow a barge with 200 tonnes of food, which its partner, the US charity World Central Kitchen, would later unload on Gaza’s shores.

Fighting, meanwhile, raged on across Gaza, with the Israeli military reporting that troops killed 15 militants “in close encounters, sniper file and air strikes”.

It added that “several Hamas operatives were arrested” during raids on homes in southern Gaza, while witnesses reported violent clashes in several areas through the night.

Gaza’s health ministry said at least 67 people were killed over the past 24 hours.

The Hamas government media office said separately that more than 40 airstrikes targeted homes in Khan Younis, Gaza City and other areas.

‘Immense pain’

Multiple countries airdropped aid into northern Gaza on March 10, but the UN’s aid coordinator for the area has said boosting supply by land would be far more effective.

Some of the food packages smashed open on impact, leaving residents picking through the dirt to salvage what they could, AFPTV images showed.

The war started by the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel has killed 31,112 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Weeks of talks involving American, Qatari and Egyptian mediators failed to bring about a truce and hostage exchange deal ahead of the intended target of the start of Ramadan.

Both sides have blamed each other for failing to reach a deal, after Israel demanded a full list of surviving hostages and Hamas called for Israel to pull out all its troops from Gaza.