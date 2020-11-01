Race to save survivors

ISTANBUL • Bulldozers combed through debris from collapsed buildings as rescuers tore down walls by hand to search for victims in Turkey's Aegean port city of Izmir that was rocked by a powerful earthquake on Friday.

A mother and three of her children were pulled to safety after being trapped for almost 18 hours under a building. Rescuers were continuing efforts to free the woman's fourth child.

At least 28 people were killed and more than 800 injured.

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has written to the foreign ministers of the Republic of Turkey and the Hellenic Republic to offer condolences over the earthquake.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in the affected areas. Thus far, there are no reports of injured Singaporeans.