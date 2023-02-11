Quake rescues slow as hopes of finding people alive under rubble fade in Turkey and Syria

ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria - Rescuers in Turkey pulled more people from the rubble early on Saturday, five days after the country’s most devastating earthquake since 1939, but hopes were fading in Turkey and Syria that many more survivors would be found.

In Kahramanmaras, close to the quake’s epicentre in southeastern Turkey, there were fewer visible rescue operations amid the smashed concrete mounds of fallen houses and apartment blocks, while trucks rumbled through the streets shipping out debris.

The growing death toll, exceeding 24,450 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria, raised questions over Turkey’s earthquake planning and response time, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that authorities should have reacted faster.

Speaking on Saturday, Mr Erdogan promised to start work on rebuilding cities “within weeks”, saying hundreds of thousands of buildings were now uninhabitable, while issuing stern warnings against any people involved in looting in the quake zone.

In the rebel enclave of northwest Syria that suffered the country’s worst damage from the earthquake but where relief efforts are complicated by the more than decade-old civil war, very little aid had entered even after the Damascus government said on Friday it would allow convoys to cross frontlines.

In Turkey, 67 people had been clawed from the rubble in the previous 24 hours, Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay told reporters, in efforts that drew in 31,000 rescuers across the affected region.

About 80,000 people were being treated in hospital, while 1.05 million left homeless by the quakes were housed in temporary shelters, he added.

Few rescue efforts now result in success. In Antakya, rescue workers pulled 13-year-old Arda Can Ovun from the ruins of a building after 128 hours, wrapping him in foil and bracing his neck as he was lifted free from the ground on a stretcher.

Overnight, a 70-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy were rescued in Kahramanmaras and a 55-year-old woman was pulled from the rubble in the eastern city of Diyarbakir. However, a woman who was rescued on Friday in Kirikhan in Turkey died in hospital on Saturday.

The danger in such operations was evident in a video filmed in Hatay in Turkey on Saturday, showing a partially collapsed building suddenly slipping and burying a rescuer in an avalanche of debris before his colleagues could haul him out.

An Austrian rescue team said it was suspending operations over the security situation in the region, though it was not immediately clear whether it was responding to any specific incident.

A convoy of six white vans with sirens and green lights marked “Funeral Transport Service” had slowly traversed the rural roads late on Friday. In one village, Mr Hasan Kunduru said least nine bodies had been found.

“There have been no rescuers. We are doing this alone with our own hands,” he said.

United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths, who described the earthquake as “the worst event in 100 years in this region”, praised Turkey’s emergency response, saying it was his experience that people in disaster zones were always disappointed early in relief efforts.

Erdogan

The disaster hit as Mr Erdogan prepares for national elections scheduled to be held by June, and at a time when his popularity was already eroding amid the soaring cost of living and a slumping Turkish currency.

Simmering anger over the delays in aid delivery and in the launch of rescue efforts is likely to play into the election.

Even before the quake, the vote was seen as Mr Erdogan’s toughest challenge in two decades in power. Since the disaster, he has called for solidarity and condemned what he called “negative campaigns for political interest”.