Quake in northwestern Iran kills 4, injures 70

DUBAI (REUTERS, AFP) - An earthquake in northwestern Iran killed at least four people and injured 70 early on Friday (Nov 8), according to Iranian media reports quoting officials.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.9 quake struck at in the early hours 81.3km southwest of Ardabil.

Iran's IRNA news agency said the tremor was relatively strong and caused many people to run out of their homes in panic in the middle of the night.

Iranian media gave no further details about the casualties, but Iranian state TV said the quake was felt in several towns and cities. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake was felt by some 20 million people.

The quake had a shallow depth of 10km, which would have amplified the shaking.

The country has suffered a number of major disasters in recent decades, including at the ancient city of Bam, which was decimated by a catastrophic earthquake in 2003 that killed at least 31,000 people.

In 1990, a 7.4-magnitude quake in northern Iran killed 40,000 people, injured 300,000 and left half a million homeless, reducing dozens of towns and nearly 2,000 villages to rubble.

Iran has experienced at least two other significant quakes in recent years – one in 2005 that killed more than 600 people and another in 2012 that left some 300 dead.