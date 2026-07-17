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Qatar says it thwarted missile attack, security threat over

July 17 - Qatar's defence ministry said on Friday its armed forces thwarted a missile attack, while the interior ministry said the security threat was over.

Several booms were heard in the capital Doha as a government security alert was sent to mobile phones, according to a witness.

The ministries did not say who was behind the attack.

Iran has stepped up attacks on Gulf countries following U.S. strikes on its territory, targeting military facilities used by U.S. forces in the region. REUTERS