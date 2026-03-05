Qatar evacuating residents near US embassy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DOHA - Qatar said on March 5 it was evacuating residents living near the US embassy in the capital Doha, after Iranian strikes hit the Gulf country in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks.

AFP journalists heard loud explosions reverberating in Doha on March 3 as Iran struck targets across the region .

The same day, an Iranian ballistic missile hit a US military base at Al-Udeid, 40km southwest of Doha, Qatar’s defence ministry said.

Qatar said earlier it had thwarted attacks on Hamad International Airport.

“The relevant authorities are evacuating residents living in the vicinity of the US Embassy as a temporary precautionary measure,” Qatar’s interior ministry posted on X.

“Suitable accommodation has been provided for them as part of necessary preventive measures,” it added.

The ministry earlier urged citizens to “remain inside homes and buildings” and “avoid going out except when necessary”.