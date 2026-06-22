Straitstimes.com header logo

Qatar reports explosion at factory in Ras Laffan, several injured

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The ministry did not give the exact location of the explosion, but a source with knowledge of the matter said it occurred at the Barzan gas plant in Ras Laffan.

The ministry did not give the exact location of the explosion, but a source with knowledge of the matter said it occurred at the Barzan gas plant in Ras Laffan.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

RAS LAFFAN - Qatar's interior ministry said an explosion resulting from a "technical accident" occurred on June 21 at a factory in Ras Laffan, an industrial city north of the capital Doha and site of the country's core LNG processing operations.

It said several injuries were reported but no leak that "threatens safety".

The ministry did not give the exact location of the explosion, but a source with knowledge of the matter said it occurred at the Barzan gas plant in Ras Laffan and was due to an "operational error".

A Reuters witness had said a loud boom was heard in Doha. REUTERS

More on this topic
At least 5 killed, 2 injured in explosion at Hanwha Aerospace facility in South Korea
Death toll rises to 37 from China fireworks factory blast
See more on

Qatar

Bombings/Explosions

Accidents

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.