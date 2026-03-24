Qatar is not directly mediating between US and Iran, ministry spokesperson says

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March 24 - There is no direct Qatari mediation between the United States and Iran, but Doha supports all formal and informal diplomatic channels to end the war, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday the U.S. had held talks with Iran and that the two sides had "major points of agreement". Tehran said no negotiations had taken place.

Qatar has remained in close contact with Washington, seeking a diplomatic resolution to the crisis, foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari told a media briefing in Doha.

"We are in close contact with U.S. administration over this, they took the decision to go to war according to parameters that they think are related to regional security," he said.

"This is their assessment, we are working very closely with them on how to de-escalate, on how to find a way out of this crisis and stop attacks on our countries."

Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey have been engaged in mediation efforts to seek de-escalation in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which has hit global energy supplies.

"We have said since 2023 - escalation left unchecked in the region will lead not only to regional spillover but a total regional war that will engulf all of us and that is exactly what we are in right now," Al Ansari said. REUTERS